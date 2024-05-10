Chicago man robbed Bensenville gas station at knifepoint, prosecutors say

A Chicago man will remain behind bars through his trial after he allegedly robbed a Bensenville gas station at knifepoint earlier this month.

Prosecutors said Willie Weaver, 47, followed a clerk of the Casey's Gas Station located at 1225 East Devon Avenue into the store on May 3 around 10:50 p.m. The clerk had returned to the store from disposing boxes outside. Once inside, the clerk unlocked a door to an employee-only section of the store, at which point Weaver allegedly prevented the clerk from closing and locking the door behind him.

According to prosecutors, Weaver then pointed a knife – with a three-inch blade – at the clerk and forced him to open a cash register.

After a brief struggle, in which Weaver allegedly lunged at the clerk with the knife, he took $129 from the register and fled the gas station in a black Nissan, prosecutors said.

An investigation identified Weaver as a suspect. On May 9, police pulled over the Nissan near Elmhurst Road and Touhy Avenue and took Weaver into custody.

Willie Weaver

"It is alleged that Mr. Weaver threatened at knifepoint a man who was just trying to make an honest living," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "In DuPage County we have zero tolerance for the type of armed violence as alleged in this case and we are all thankful that the clerk was not injured. I commend the Bensenville Police Department for their outstanding work in the identification and apprehension of the defendant in this case. Thanks to their efforts, Mr. Weaver now finds himself facing the possibility of between six to thirty years in the Illinois Department of Corrections."

Weaver was charged with armed robbery and is due back in court on June 3.