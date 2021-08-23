Burglar steals copper pipes from Bronzeville homes

Chicago Police are warning residents on the South Side of two recent home burglaries in Bronzeville.

In each case, someone entered a residence undergoing renovation and stole copper piping from inside, police said.

The incidents happened:

between 5 p.m. August 10 and 8 a.m. August 11 in the 4600 block of South Evans Avenue; and

about 2:45 a.m. August 18 in the 4400 block of South Drexel Boulevard.

A crate full of scrap copper pipe at a scrap metal yard on February 4, 2020. (John Keeble/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The offender is described as a male between 30 and 60-years-old, wearing a red jacket, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area One detectives at (312) 747-8384.