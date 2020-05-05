Burglar strikes three homes on the same block in Englewood: police

Chicago police are warning residents of three burglaries reported on the same block in April in Englewood on the South Side.

In each incident someone broke into a residence or garage and stole property, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The burglaries happened between 5p.m. April 21 and 5:45 p.m. April 22, between 10 p.m. April 21 and 7 a.m. April 22 and between 6 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. April 24 in the 7100 block of South Princeton Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8382.