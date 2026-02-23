Chicago weather: Flurries today, lake-effect snow advisory in NW Indiana

The Brief Chilly air sticks around today with highs in the upper 20s and a chance for flurries. Lake-effect snow could bring 2 to 4 inches to Porter and LaPorte counties under a winter weather advisory. Temperatures rebound later this week, with near-50-degree highs possible by Friday.



Today will be chilly with highs in the upper 20s. There is a chance for flurries today with lake effect in Porter and LaPorte counties.

There is a winter weather advisory for Porter and LaPorte until 6 p.m. with 2-4 inches of snow possible.

What's next:

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 40s. There is a chance for mixed rain/snow in the afternoon. It will be gusty on Tuesday with winds of 20-25 mph and gusts to 40 mph.

Wednesday will be sunny with highs in the mid 30s. There is a chance for snow Wednesday night into early Thursday. Thursday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 30s.

Friday will be sunny with highs near 50. Saturday will be partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 40s.

There is a chance for snow on Sunday with highs in the mid 30s. Our normal high today is 39 degrees.