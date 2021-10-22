Burglaries reported in Englewood

Chicago police are warning Englewood residents about recent burglaries that occurred this month.

In each instance, unknown suspect(s) gained entry into residences through the rear window or rear door and took construction materials, police said.

The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:

6900 block of South Morgan Street on Oct. 13 at 12 p.m.

7000 block of South Carpenter from Oct. 14-21. Each instance occurred around 12 p.m.

Police did not provide a description of the offender.

If anyone has information about these incidents, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at (312) 747-8382.