Burglars hit 5 stores in Chicago, stealing only one liquor bottle and empty ATM

Burglars smashed their way into five businesses early Friday on the Northwest Side — only to make off with an empty ATM and a liquor bottle.

Chicago police said four males drove around in a white SUV and broke into closed businesses by smashing bricks and rocks through their glass doors.

In one burglary, the suspects shattered a glass front door about 3 a.m. in the 5600 block of North Milwaukee Avenue and stole an ATM, police said.

The ATM, however, did not contain money.

In the other incidents:

about 1:30 a.m., burglars threw a brick through a side window of a business in the 1600 block of West Lawrence Avenue. They tried to steal an ATM in side, but were unable;

about 2:30 a.m., the front door of a business was damaged in the 4200 block of West Addison Street, but nothing inside was reported stolen;

shortly before 3 a.m., someone smashed the front door of a business in the 4400 block of West Lawrence Avenue, but nothing was reported stolen; and

about 3:10 a.m., the suspects threw a rock through a front glass door of a business in the 6300 block of North Milwaukee Avenue and tried but failed to steal an ATM. They made off with a bottle of liquor instead.

No arrests have been made.