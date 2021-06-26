Burglars running into Gold Coast businesses, grabbing purses and running out

Gold Coast business owners and residents, watch out. There's a group of men who have been targeting shops and stealing merchandise.

There were similar burglaries in the afternoons on June 8 on East Delaware Place and June 13 on North Michigan Avenue near Superior.

In both cases, up to four men entered the store, grabbed purses and ran out. They hopped into a waiting car and took off.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

In each incident, up to four males entered businesses, grabbed purses on display tables and fled the store to a waiting vehicle, Chicago police said in a community alert.

If you have information, Chicago Police would like you to call 312-744-8263.