Burglary suspect arrested after crash near Oakbrook mall, police say

A man was arrested Wednesday after his car, linked to a burglary and retail theft, was spotted at Oakbrook Center Mall, police said.

The incident happened just after 2:30 p.m., after Oakbrook police were alerted by license plate reader technology that a vehicle linked to the burglary and theft was in the mall parking lot.

When officers located the vehicle, they attempted a traffic stop. However, the driver fled westbound on 22nd Street and collided with another vehicle at the intersection of 22nd Street and Route 83, authorities said.

The vehicle stopped at northbound Route 83 and 22nd Street, where the driver refused to comply with police orders to exit the car.

Police disabled the vehicle’s rear window and apprehended the suspect.

The driver complained of minor injuries from the crash and was taken to an area hospital. No other injuries were reported.

The investigation into the burglary and retail theft is ongoing.