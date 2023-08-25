Coywolf possibly sighted in Chicago suburb, investigation underway

Police are investigating the possible sighting of a coyote-wolf hybrid, known as a coywolf, in a Chicago suburb.

The Burr Ridge Police Department has recently received reports from residents of a coywolf on the prowl in the southwest suburb.

The animal was allegedly spotted around neighborhoods in the area of 83rd St. and County Line Rd.

A coywolf is about 55 pounds heavier than a typical coyote, police said. It also has elongated legs, a more pronounced jaw, smaller ears, and a bushier tail.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The coywolf can look like a German Shepherd under low light conditions, according to police.

Residents are urged to keep their pets safe, and not approach the animal. If the coywolf displays any aggressive behavior, residents are asked to call 911 immediately.

Here are some tips on how to keep you and your pets safe.