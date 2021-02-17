Businesses robbed at gunpoint on the Northwest Side: police

Police are warning residents of a string of armed robberies reported recently in Northwest Side neighborhoods.

In each incident two males walk into a business, pull out guns and demand that the cash register be opened, Chicago police said. They then order all the employees to the rear of the business as they try to break into the safe.

In one incident, one of the men fired a shot because the employee was not following directions, police said.

The robberies happened:

About 4:50 p.m. Feb. 9 in the 3300 block of West Montrose Avenue;

About 3:55 p.m. Feb. 9 in the 2900 block of West Armitage Avenue;

About 9:45 p.m. Feb. 15 in the 3600 block of North Kedzie Avenue;

About 5:05 a.m. Feb. 16 in the 3500 block of North Central Avenue; and

About 7 a.m. Feb. 16 in the 6200 block of West Belmont Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.