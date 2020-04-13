Businesses robbed in Chicago Lawn, Marquette Park
CHICAGO - Police are warning South Side business owners about two robberies reported last week in Chicago Lawn and Marquette Park.
In each case, a man 40 to 50-years old entered the business and demanded money, Chicago police said in a community alert.
Both robberies happened April 9:
- about 4:32 p.m. in the 3100 block of W. 63rd Street and
- about 9:05 p.m. in the 6500 block of S. Kedzie Avenue.
The man is described as 5-foot-9 to 6-feet tall, 145 to 170 pounds and was wearing a black hat and black jacket, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.