Gerard Butler talks about his pitch to land the Leonidas role in '300'

Action star Gerard Butler ("300" and "Olympus Has Fallen") stars in the new film "Copshop," in which he plays an assassin who will do anything to get the job done including get himself arrested, because his mark is already in jail.

FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton spoke with Butler about doing whatever it takes to get the job done and wanted to know what’s the furthest he’s gone to get a role.

Apparently, his answer involved calling the head of Warner Brothers to land his iconic role of King Leonidas in the epic film ‘300.’

"I had to call (Warner Brothers President) Alan Horne to tell him basically that I wanted to play Leonidas," Butler said.

Luckily, his passion won him the role.

"I knew if I don’t push, it’s not going to happen," Butler said. "So I went in with my whole speech about my destiny to play Leonidas and how everything I’d done in my acting had led to this point."

And the rest, as they say, was history.