Caitlin Tracey case: Husband Adam Beckerink to be extradited to Illinois on murder charge

The Brief Adam Beckerink will be extradited from Michigan to Illinois on Monday. Prosecutors allege he threw his wife, Caitlin Tracey, from a 24th-floor stairwell in Chicago. He is charged with first-degree murder.



The husband of Caitlin Tracey, who was found dead after a fall from a South Loop condo building in 2024, is expected to be extradited to Illinois from Michigan on Monday to face a first-degree murder charge, according to sources.

What we know:

Prosecutors said Adam Beckerink caused the death of Tracey by throwing his wife over the railing of the 24th floor of the east stairwell at a condo building in the 1200 block of South Prairie Avenue on Oct. 25, 2024, according to court records.

Tracey was 36. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said she died from multiple injuries caused by a fall from a height.

The charge was filed nearly one year after Tracey was found dead at the South Loop building.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what happened in the moments before Tracey’s death.

It is also unknown when Beckerink will make his first court appearance in Cook County after his extradition.

The backstory:

Just before the murder charge was announced in October 2025, Beckerink was sentenced in a Michigan domestic abuse case involving Tracey after pleading no contest. A judge in Berrien County sentenced him to 93 days in jail.

Court records show that in one incident at their shared Michigan home, Tracey was reported to have visible injuries and accused Beckerink of assault and theft.

What they're saying:

In a previous statement released through a spokesperson, Tracey’s parents, Andrew and Monica Tracey, said the murder charge marks progress in the case.

"Today’s charges of first-degree murder against Adam Beckerink is another big step in the path to obtain justice for Caitlin," the statement said. "We are very grateful for the dedicated work of the Chicago Police Department."

"We dearly miss Caitlin as do her friends. Our family hopes that during the murder case against Adam Beckerink, that the truth about the last months of Caitlin’s life and the events leading to her tragic death are revealed, so our wonderful daughter can finally be laid to rest."