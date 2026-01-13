Caitlin Tracey case: Husband Adam Beckerink formally charged with murder in Cook County

The Brief The husband of Caitlin Tracey was formally charged with first-degree murder in her 2024 death. Prosecutors allege Adam Beckerink threw Tracey over a 24th-floor railing at a South Loop condo, causing fatal injuries from the fall. The charge comes nearly a year after her death and follows a history of reported domestic abuse.



The husband of Caitlin Tracey, who was found dead after a fall from a Chicago condo in 2024, has been formally charged with first-degree murder.

What we know:

Prosecutors said Adam Beckerink caused the death of Tracey by "throwing her" over the railing of the 24th floor of the east stairwell at a condo building in the 1200 block of South Prairie Avenue on Oct. 25, 2024, according to court records. She was found with her body "pulverized" and her foot severed, according to attorneys representing her family.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office determined Tracey, 36, died because of multiple injuries from a fall from height.

On Tuesday, Chicago police released a new booking photo of Beckerink and said he had been charged with first-degree murder and murder - strong probability of death, both felonies.

Beckerink is due at the Cook County Criminal Courthouse for a detention hearing today at 11:30 a.m.

Adam Beckerink | Chicago police

The backstory:

Tracey had obtained an order of protection against Beckerink in Cook County in November 2023 after multiple domestic battery reports to Chicago police. However, she later dropped it in December, allegedly after he threatened to sue her for defamation, according to court filings by her parents.

A legal battle followed her death, with her parents ultimately winning custody of her remains, which they brought back to Michigan. Beckerink, a former partner at corporate law firm Duane Morris, was fired after allegations of domestic abuse surfaced in the media.

Just before the murder charge was announced in October 2025, Beckerink was sentenced in a Michigan domestic abuse case involving Tracey after pleading no contest. A judge in Berrien County sentenced him to 93 days in jail.

Court records show that in one incident at their shared Michigan home, Tracey was reported to have visible injuries and accused Beckerink of assault and theft.

Adam Beckerink mugshot and Caitlin Tracey | Provided

What they're saying:

In a previous statement released through a spokesperson, Tracey’s parents, Andrew and Monica Tracey, said the murder charge marks progress in the case.

"Today’s charges of first-degree murder against Adam Beckerink is another big step in the path to obtain justice for Caitlin," the statement said. "We are very grateful for the dedicated work of the Chicago Police Department."

"We dearly miss Caitlin, as do her friends. Our family hopes that during the murder case against Adam Beckerink, that the truth about the last months of Caitlin’s life and the events leading to her tragic death are revealed, so our wonderful daughter can finally be laid to rest."