Caitlin Tracey case: Husband pleads no contest to domestic abuse in Michigan

The Brief Chicago attorney Adam Beckerink pleaded no contest in Michigan to domestic abuse and violating a no-contact order involving his late wife, Caitlin Tracey. Tracey, 36, was found dead in a South Loop condo stairwell last October; her death was ruled from a fall, but the manner remains undetermined, and Beckerink has not been charged. Beckerink will be sentenced in Michigan on Oct. 20.



The husband of a woman found dead in a South Loop condo stairwell has pleaded no contest in a Michigan court to domestic abuse and violating a no-contact order.

Chicago attorney Adam Beckerink has not been charged in the death of his wife, Caitlin Tracey.

What we know:

Beckerink was extradited to Michigan earlier this year on the domestic abuse case. He appeared in court Friday, when prosecutors announced the plea agreement.

The deal comes less than two weeks before his criminal trial was set to begin Sept. 9 in Berrien County.

Beckerink also pleaded guilty to a contempt of court charge for violating a no-contact order involving Tracey.

The backstory:

Tracey, 36, was found dead last October in the stairwell of the couple’s downtown condo building. She also owned a home in New Buffalo, Michigan, where prosecutors said the domestic abuse incidents took place.

The Cook County Medical Examiner ruled that Tracey died from multiple injuries in a fall from height, but her manner of death remains undetermined. No charges have been filed in connection with her death.

Tracey died just days before Beckerink’s Michigan trial was set to begin. That trial has since been delayed several times.

What's next:

Beckerink is scheduled to be sentenced in Michigan on Oct. 20.