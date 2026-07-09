California man charged with beating up 64-year-old woman in Chicago robbery

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The Brief A California man was charged in connection with the 2024 robbery and beating of a 64-year-old Chicago woman. Police say the attack happened in the Near West Side, where the victim was assaulted and robbed. The suspect was arrested Wednesday and is due in Cook County court for a detention hearing.



A California man faces felony charges in connection with a robbery and beating of a 64-year-old woman on Chicago’s Near West Side two years ago, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Chicago violent robbery charges

What we know:

Police say Brendan Harvey, 34, of Pasadena, California has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery and one felony count of robbery.

The backstory:

The attack happened on March 12, 2024, in the 1500 block of South Jefferson Street, where police said Harvey attacked the woman and stole her belongings.

Police identified Harvey as the suspect and arrested him Wednesday in the 10000 block of West O’Hare St.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear what led up to the attack.

What's next:

Harvey was scheduled to attend a detention hearing today in Cook County.