Calumet City Police SWAT team negotiating with suspect after shots fired 911 call

Calumet City Police were negotiating with a suspect after a call of shots fired near 15th and State Street on Sunday afternoon.

The city said that a 911 call came in saying that shots had been fired. The SWAT team has been dispatched.

Police are not letting traffic in and out of the area. Illinois State Police said that they are assisting Calumet City Police by shutting down the I-94 NB ramp to Sibley Ave., I-94 SB ramp to Dolton Ave, and I-94 northbound ramp to Dolton Ave.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.