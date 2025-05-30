Doctors warn at-risk groups as Canadian wildfires bring haze to Chicago

The Brief Smoke from ongoing wildfires in Canada is drifting south, bringing hazy skies and worsening air quality to the Chicago area. Healthy individuals without pre-existing conditions may not notice any breathing issues, but the elderly, babies, and those with lung and heart conditions should take extra steps to prepare. Doctors recommend sensitive groups, such as those with asthma or COPD, should stay indoors, in a room with clean, filtered air.



Smoke from ongoing wildfires in Canada is drifting south, bringing hazy skies and worsening air quality to the Chicago area — a concern for sensitive groups and outdoor events planned this weekend.

What we know:

Although air quality is currently in the "good" range, according to AirNow.gov, experts warn that could change in the coming hours and into tomorrow.

Healthy individuals without pre-existing conditions may not notice any breathing issues, but the elderly, babies, and those with lung and heart conditions should take extra steps to prepare.

Doctors recommend sensitive groups, such as those with asthma or COPD, should stay indoors, in a room with clean, filtered air.

Those in sensitive groups should also not burn candles or incense, which will further aggravate symptoms.

What they're saying:

Steve Mosakowski, director of respiratory care services at Rush University Medical Center, said residents will be able to see the worsening air quality simply by looking outside.

"Tonight, when the heavier smoke comes in, during dusk, it can give it that orange-ish, brown-ish reflection that we're going to see there," Mosakowski said. "And that means that there's a lot more particles that are in the air that are reflecting that light. That's when we are going to have to be very concerned."

"If people are going to go outside and they have asthma or COPD, bring that inhaler with you and your spacer so that you can treat yourself should you need to. But anybody who feels like they are struggling to breathe should seek immediate emergency help so that they can get the help they need," he said.

What's next:

The Bank of America Chicago Half Marathon kicks off at 6:50 a.m. Sunday in Garfield Park. Organizers remind runners with pre-existing conditions to prepare accordingly.

Packet pick-up is available at the Roosevelt Collection until 8 p.m. Friday.

As the haze grows, local health officials urge runners and residents to monitor air quality and adjust their activities as needed.