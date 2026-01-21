Expand / Collapse search
Capone-era Colt pistol found hidden within historic Illinois distillery

Published  January 21, 2026 7:15pm CST
1908 gun discovered in wall of Thorton Distillery

Thornton Distilling Company is home to Dead Drop Whiskey, part of the oldest standing brewery in the state of Illinois. The brewery opened in Thornton in the 1850's beneath it is an artesan well that was recently the site of a rare discovery.

The Brief

    • A rare, well-preserved 1908 Colt pistol was discovered hidden in a duct beneath Thornton Distillery, Illinois’ oldest standing former brewery.
    • The loaded, holstered gun—found by Dead Drop Spirits founder Andrew Howell—is believed to date back to the Al Capone era, prompting a police investigation.
    • Authorities cleared the weapon and are restoring it, after which it will be displayed as part of the distillery’s historical tour.

THORNTON, Ill. - Down in the artesian well, one story beneath the restaurant at Thornton Distillery Company, home to the oldest standing former brewery in all of Illinois, is a duct that is believed to have been at one time attached to a potbelly stove. 

What we know:

It was in that duct that Andrew Howell, founder of "Dead Drop Spirits," discovered something rare by today’s standards, but not in the era of notorious Chicagoland mobster Al Capone—a chrome-plated, 1908 Colt pistol loaded, holstered, and remarkably well-preserved. 

"I can’t believe it’s in such good condition," Howell told Fox Chicago. 

Upon the discovery, he immediately wondered whether the Colt was in fact once used by some infamous gangster. 

The police were called and an investigation into the gun’s past ensued. 

The police cleared the weapon and now begin the task of restoring it to its former glory while also trying to figure out exactly where it came from: "We’re just trying to learn more about it. We know it's a Capone-era pistol, and it’s associated with some of those folks from those days, so we’re just trying to learn more. Like, how did it get in there, when did it get put in there?" Howell adds.  

Once returned to its original condition, the Colt will find a place among the many collectibles at Thornton Distillery to be enjoyed by those who embark on the company’s guided tour.

For more information about the distillery, visit thorntondistilling.com/history/

The Source: This story contains reporting from Fox Chicago's Scott Schneider.

