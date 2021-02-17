Car rolls over onto Blue Line tracks along I-290

A driver lost control and rolled over their vehicle onto CTA Blue Line tracks Wednesday at Harlem Avenue in Forest Park.

The driver of a Honda was hit on the side by another driver changing lanes about 10 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 290, according to Illinois State Police.

The Honda skidded into a pile of snow on the right shoulder and rolled over a concrete barrier onto the CTA tracks, state police said. The other driver continued without stopping.

Paramedics took the driver to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening. Two blocked lanes were reopened at 10:50 a.m., state police said.

Blue Line service was suspended in the area until about the same time.