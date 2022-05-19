4 injured after car speeds through red light, crashes in Irving Park

Four people were hospitalized after a car sped through a red light and crashed into another vehicle early Thursday in the Irving Park neighborhood.

An Infiniti sedan traveling westbound around 2:45 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Addison Street when it ran a red light at a high rate of speed and struck a Mazda sedan, police said.

The driver of the Mazda was taken by paramedics to Saint Francis Hospital where he was listed in good condition, according to officials.

The driver of the Infiniti was also taken to Saint Francis Hospital.

Two passengers in the Infiniti were transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center. Their injuries were non-life-threatening.

Charges are pending.