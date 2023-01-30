Cardinal Cupich kicks off National Catholic Schools Week in Englewood

Monday marked the beginning of National Catholic Schools Week, celebrating Catholic education across the country.

Cardinal Blase Cupich kicked things off at the Academy of Saint Benedict in Englewood, attending an assembly and offering a blessing to students.

The cardinal also provided a blessing over the school's new prayer room.

The week focuses on how students utilize their education in their careers and communities.

The 2023 theme is "Catholic Schools - Faith, Excellence, Service".

Cardinal Cupich spoke to students about how the support of community, families and educators all play a role in helping support their education.

"Also during Catholic Schools Week, we want to honor all your teachers and staff who do so much good every day to make sure this school is ready for you to come here," Cupich said.

National Catholic Schools Week dates back to 1974. This year, it will be observed through Saturday with a number of events.