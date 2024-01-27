Expand / Collapse search

Cardinal Pizzaballa pays special visit to Our Lady of the Ridge Catholic Church

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Chicago Ridge
FOX 32 Chicago

Cardinal Pizzaballa visits Our Lady of the Ridge Catholic Church

CHICAGO - The Chicago-area Arab Catholic community welcomed a special guest on Saturday afternoon. 

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa made a pastoral visit to Our Lady of the Ridge Catholic Church in Chicago Ridge

More than 400 people attended the special mass. His visit follows a recent meeting with Pope Francis over the ongoing tensions in the Middle East. 

A week after the Hamas attack on Israel, Cardinal Pizzaballa said he was willing to exchange himself for the Israeli children taken hostage by Hamas.