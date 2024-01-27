Cardinal Pizzaballa pays special visit to Our Lady of the Ridge Catholic Church

The Chicago-area Arab Catholic community welcomed a special guest on Saturday afternoon.

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa made a pastoral visit to Our Lady of the Ridge Catholic Church in Chicago Ridge.

More than 400 people attended the special mass. His visit follows a recent meeting with Pope Francis over the ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

A week after the Hamas attack on Israel, Cardinal Pizzaballa said he was willing to exchange himself for the Israeli children taken hostage by Hamas.