A 56-year-old man was hit by a carjacker using a wooden stick early Monday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, according to police.

He was attacked as he exited his car about 3:30 a.m. in the 200 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue, Chicago police spokeswoman Karie James said in an email.

The carjacker took his keys and drove off in the vehicle, James said. The 56-year-old refused medical treatment.

No arrest has been made.

