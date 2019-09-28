Carjacker shoots victim in Gresham

A suspect in the shooting of a 22-year-old man Saturday during a carjacking in Gresham has been taken into custody, police said.

About 3:50 p.m., the man was driving with a 20-year-old woman when the suspect got into the back seat of their car in the 9000 block of South Laflin Street, Chicago police said.

The man struggled with the suspect while the woman continued to drive to the 1500 block of 89th Street, where all three got out of the car, police said. The suspect then fired multiple shots, striking the man in the leg.

The suspect got back into the car and drove off, but later fled the vehicle in the 9100 block of South Laflin Street and was taken into custody, police said. Charges were pending.

The 22-year-old was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn for treatment, police said. His condition has stabilized.