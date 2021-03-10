Carjacker threatened to shoot woman in Calumet Heights: police

A carjacker told a woman he would shoot her before taking her vehicle Tuesday in Calumet Heights on the South Side, police said.

The 45-year-old was in her 2013 white Camaro with a friend about 7:25 p.m. in the 8800 block of South Kenwood Avenue when a gray four-door sedan pull up alongside, Chicago police said.

Four males got out of the sedan, approached the Camaro and one of them shouted "get out of the car or I’ll shoot you," police said.

The woman and her friend got out of the Camaro and one of the males got in and drove off, police said. The other males got back into the sedan and fled.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

No injuries were reported, and the carjackers did not display a weapon, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.