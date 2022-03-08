Carjacking alert issued for 3-block stretch of Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood

Police issued an alert after three carjackings this year in a three-block stretch of Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood.

In each incident, carjackers approach a victim who is in or near their car and shows a handgun before demanding the victim's vehicle and personal belongings, police said.

The carjackings happened at the following times and locations:

At 7:38 p.m. Jan. 20 in the 6800 block of South Stony Island Avenue

At 10 a.m. Feb. 1 in the 6900 block of South Stony Island Avenue

At 2:15 a.m. March 5 in the 6700 block of South Stony Island Avenue

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.