Illinois Lottery player wins $4.1M with ticket sold in Cook County

A winning Illinois Lottery ticket landed one lucky player over $4 million last week in Cook County.

The winning Lotto ticket was bought from a BP gas station at 8222 Joliet Road in La Grange for the Thursday drawing, according to lottery officials.

The ticket matched all six numbers in the drawing to win the $4.1 million jackpot prize, the third-largest prize won in the state this year. The winning numbers were 2-3-9-19-32-40.

The BP gas station in La Grange will receive $41,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The largest Lotto jackpot prize won this year was worth $10.4 million. The winning ticket was sold in Park Ridge in February.

In 2024, more than 2.2 million winning lottery tickets have been sold in Illinois, totaling over $25 million for lottery players.

Winners have a one-year window from the draw date to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery urges all winners to endorse their ticket and keep it in a secure location until they're prepared to collect their winnings.