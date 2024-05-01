Live Nation offers $25 tickets to several Chicago shows during Concert Week

Live Nation is offering $25 tickets to several highly anticipated concerts coming to the Chicago area in 2024.

Discounted tickets to see more than 900 artists will be available during this year's Concert Week, running May 8-14.

The limited-time ticket offer spans a variety of genres. From 21 Savage, Alanis Morissette, Cage The Elephant, Celeste Barber, Dan + Shay, Dierks Bentley, Feid, Janet Jackson, Meghan Trainor, New Kids On The Block, Peso Pluma, Sean Paul, Thirty Seconds to Mars and beyond, an impressive lineup will be featured in this year’s offer.

Concert Week tickets include all fees upfront in the $25 all-in cost. To celebrate the 10th annual Concert Week, Live Nation has expanded the promotion to 20 countries in addition to the U.S.

Chicago concerts participating in 2024 Concert Week

Sara McLachlan – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island - June 11, 2024

New Kids On The Block – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre - June 15, 2024

Santana – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre - June 29, 2024

Niall Horan – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre - July 9, 2024

Grupo Firme – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre - July 19, 2024

Vampire Weekend – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island - July 26-27, 2024

Luke Bryan – Wrigley Field - August 25, 2024

Outlaw Music Festival – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre - September 7, 2024 (featuring Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, and John Mellencamp)

For a complete list of participating shows, visit LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek. The full list of Concert Week events with Chicago venue details will be available for public viewing beginning May 8.

How Concert Week works

When the full list of shows has been posted, customers can select the show and look for a ticket labeled "Concert Week Promotion." Then add the ticket to the cart and checkout.

How to find participating shows

Fans can filter their search on Live Nation's website by participating events, venues, or artists.

Customers can also set the location to the closest city and the site will refresh to only include participating shows nearby.

How to buy tickets

Tickets for Concert Week in the U.S. will be available starting with T-Mobile and Rakuten early access beginning on Tuesday, May 7.

The general on-sale for Concert Week will begin on Wednesday, May 8 at 9 am CT through Tuesday, May 14 at 10:59 p.m., or while supplies last.