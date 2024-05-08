Waukegan duo charged in connection to armed robbery at Beach Park store

article

Charges have been filed against a man accused of robbing a convenience store in Beach Park last month and his getaway driver.

Bryan Campos, 26, and Caden Hernandez, 21, both of the 2100 block of Hawthorne Lane in Waukegan, were arrested in connection to an armed robbery on April 20.

Campos allegedly robbed a store in the 37700 block of North Green Bay Road at gunpoint.

Hernandez was arrested the day after the robbery after sheriff's deputies identified him as Campos' getaway driver. He was charged with aiding a fugitive and was given pre-trial release.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office got a search warrant for Campos' home on April 21. He was arrested by Waukegan police on May 5 after deputies found the hat, jacket, pants, and face covering he wore during the robbery. He had a firearm in his possession when he was taken into custody.

Campos was charged with armed robbery and was ordered to be held in the Lake County Jail pending his next court appearance. Campos was due back in court on June 4.

Hernandez's next court appearance was scheduled for May 9.