Armed suspect sought after robbing Beach Park convenience store: deputies

A search is underway for a man accused of robbing a convenience store clerk at gunpoint in Beach Park.

The incident happened at 11:35 a.m. Saturday in the 37700 block of North Green Bay Road, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrived after the armed robbery occurred and spoke with a store clerk, who was not injured in the incident.

The suspect is described as a man who was wearing a face covering, a yellow coat, tan pants and gloves. He went inside the store and demanded money from the clerk while armed with a gun, according to deputies.

He made off with the cash and ran from the store, officials say.

No arrests have yet been made and the investigation is ongoing.