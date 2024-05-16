Utility crew in southwest suburbs finds human remains while digging trench: police

A contractor crew found something very unexpected while doing utility work in Yorkville earlier this week.

The crew was working Wednesday in the 200 block of Park Street. As they were digging a trench to repair water pipes, they found what they believed to be human remains, according to Yorkville Police Department.

Yorkville PD and the Kendall County Coroner's Office were called to the scene, where they verified the remains were human.

Following further investigation, police said a cemetery used to be at the site in the 1840s and 1850s, before the headstones were relocated in the late 1800s or early 1900s to Elmwood Cemetery in Yorkville.

It's unknown if the remains were part of the cemetery that was relocated. The identity of the remains has also not been released.

Currently, Yorkville PD, the coroner's office and the Illinois State Police Forensic Team are working to provide "proper and respectful" treatment of the deceased Kendall County resident.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.