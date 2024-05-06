Chicago man arrested after police find woman dead with gunshot wound inside bag

A Chicago man was arrested on Sunday after police found a body inside a bag at a residence on the city's South Side.

Marable Timile, 58, faces one felony count of concealing a homicidal death.

At 12:44 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the 9800 block of South Hoxie. When officers went inside the residence, they found a body inside a bag.

Marable Timile, 58

On Sunday, the Cook County Medical Examiner said the individual died from a gunshot wound to the back. Timile was also arrested on Sunday and charged accordingly.

No additional information was made available.