Cause of death revealed for body found in South Side home

Chicago police are investigating a homicide after a body was found in a bag at a South Side home.

Officers were called at 12:44 p.m. Saturday to the 9800 block of S. Hoxie.

When police went inside the residence, they found the remains. Further details of their findings haven't been released.

On Sunday, the Cook County Medical Examiner said the individual died from a gunshot wound to the back.

The identity of the individual is still pending, but their death has since been ruled a homicide.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

