Carjacking charges filed against 16-year-old boy in Lake View East robbery
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old was charged in connection with an armed carjacking this summer in the Lake View East neighborhood.
What we know:
The teen was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of vehicular hijacking, two counts of armed robbery with a firearm and two counts of aggravated robbery with a firearm, all felonies.
The 16-year-old was part of a group that stole personal property and a vehicle at gunpoint from a 25-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman on June 24 in the 700 block of West Berry Avenue, according to police.
What we don't know:
Police have not said how many suspects are still wanted in connection with the robbery or how much was stolen.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.