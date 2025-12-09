Carjacking charges filed against 16-year-old boy in Lake View East robbery

The Brief A 16-year-old has been charged with multiple felonies tied to an armed carjacking and robbery in Lake View East this summer. Police say the teen was part of a group that held two people at gunpoint, though they have not confirmed how many suspects remain at large.



A 16-year-old was charged in connection with an armed carjacking this summer in the Lake View East neighborhood.

What we know:

The teen was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of vehicular hijacking, two counts of armed robbery with a firearm and two counts of aggravated robbery with a firearm, all felonies.

The 16-year-old was part of a group that stole personal property and a vehicle at gunpoint from a 25-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman on June 24 in the 700 block of West Berry Avenue, according to police.

What we don't know:

Police have not said how many suspects are still wanted in connection with the robbery or how much was stolen.