3 teens charged with stealing 72-year-old man's car at gunpoint

Violent carjacking leads to arrest

What we know:

The carjacking took place around 9 p.m. in the 5400 block of South Calumet Avenue, according to police.

Just before 10 p.m., the girl and the 16-year-old boy were arrested in the Rosemoor neighborhood. The 15-year-old boy was arrested minutes later in the 10700 block of South Vernon Avenue.

Each teen was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated battery of a victim over 60 years old, all felonies.

The 16-year-old boy was also charged with unlawful use of a weapon.