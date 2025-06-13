3 teens charged with stealing 72-year-old man's car at gunpoint
CHICAGO - Three teens were charged in connection with the armed carjacking and violent robbery of a 72-year-old man Thursday night on Chicago's South Side.
Violent carjacking leads to arrest
What we know:
The carjacking took place around 9 p.m. in the 5400 block of South Calumet Avenue, according to police.
A 16-year-old boy and two 15-year-olds — a boy and a girl — allegedly beat and robbed a 72-year-old man at gunpoint in the 5400 block of South Calumet Avenue.
Just before 10 p.m., the girl and the 16-year-old boy were arrested in the Rosemoor neighborhood. The 15-year-old boy was arrested minutes later in the 10700 block of South Vernon Avenue.
Each teen was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated battery of a victim over 60 years old, all felonies.
The 16-year-old boy was also charged with unlawful use of a weapon.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.