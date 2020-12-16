Carjackings, armed robberies reported in South Shore: police

Police are warning South Shore residents about recent robberies and carjackings reported in recent weeks on the South Side.

In each incident, one to three men approach people and display or imply that they are armed with a gun before taking their property, Chicago police said. In two cases, the suspects approached people who had just gotten out of a parked vehicle, displayed a gun and stole their vehicles.

The incidents happened:

At 3:20 a.m. Nov. 6 in the 6900 block of South Jeffery Boulevard;

At 2:45 p.m. Nov. 11 in the 2000 block of East 68th Street;

At 10:30 p.m. Nov. 8 in the 6700 block of South Chappel Avenue;

At 5:30 a.m. Nov. 10 in the 6900 block of South Clyde Avenue;

At 6:10 p.m. Nov. 13 in the 6800 block of South Euclid Avenue; and

At 12:10 a.m. Dec. 6 in the 6900 block of South Oglesby Avenue.

Police said the men are between 21 and 25 years old.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.