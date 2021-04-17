Carjackings reported in Englewood: police

Police are warning residents of a pair of carjackings reported recently in Englewood on the South Side.

In each incident, a man approached a female either walking to her vehicle or sitting alone inside and showed a gun before demanding her keys, Chicago police said.

The man then drove away from the scene in the vehicle, police said.

The first carjacking happened about 2 a.m. April 2 in the 6800 block of South Morgan Street, police said. The second incident was reported about 6:35 a.m. April 12 in the 6900 block of South Marshfield Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380