Clark Street in River North to see dining extensions amidst ongoing debate

The Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) issued a permit this week allowing curb lane closures along Clark Street in River North, enabling food establishments to extend their dining areas onto the sidewalk and parking lane.

The closures will take place along Clark Street between Grand Avenue and Kinzie Street. Importantly, Clark Street will not be fully closed to vehicle traffic.

This setup will provide participating restaurants with additional capacity and create an inviting outdoor dining space while also maintaining accessibility and traffic flow in the River North community.

The issuance of this permit follows a political dispute regarding the potential full closure of this busy section of Clark Street. Some local restaurants along the 400 block of North Clark Street had petitioned the city to shut down the street, a measure adopted during the onset of COVID-19 to create an outdoor dining plaza.

This proposal, which has been successful in previous years, sparked division within the community. Proponents argued that pedestrian-friendly dining spaces bring significant benefits. At the same time, opponents, including various businesses and neighborhood groups, stressed the importance of keeping the street open to vehicular traffic due to concerns about congestion and its impact on nearby establishments.

The permit is effective immediately and will remain valid until Oct. 31, 2024.