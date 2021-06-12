Carjackings reported in Kenwood: police

Chicago police are warning residents of a pair of carjackings reported in Kenwood on the South Side.

In each incident, someone was sitting in their vehicle when they are approached by up to four armed males who demanded their phone and vehicle, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The carjackings happened June 10 about 3:20 p.m. in the 4500 block of South Ellis Avenue, and about 7:15 p.m. in the 1100 block of East 48th Street, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8384.