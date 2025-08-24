Chicago area man set home on fire, caused explosion, damage to neighbors: prosecutors

The Brief A 52-year-old Carol Stream man allegedly set fire to his own home, which caused an explosion and damage to his neighbors' houses. Prosecutors said Eric Neuman allegedly placed multiple containers of gasoline and propane tanks inside the home and lit a flare in the garage. He was arrested in downstate Mahomet, more than 100 miles south of Chicago, and charged with multiple crimes, including arson.



A DuPage County man allegedly set fire to his own home, which caused a large explosion and "severely" damaged his neighbors’ homes, local prosecutors said.

Eric Neuman, 52, of Carol Stream, was charged with two counts of aggravated arson, a count of arson and criminal damage to property, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Eric Neuman (DuPage County State's Attorney's Office)

A judge ordered Neuman to remain in jail as he awaits trial.

What we know:

Prosecutors said around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Carol Stream police responded to a home on fire in the 700 block of Hemlock Lane.

Investigators learned the home belonged to Neuman and his soon-to-be ex-wife, who had recently left the property.

Neuman allegedly placed around six containers of gas, about 40 gallons, throughout the house and two propane tanks in a rental car in the attached garage. He also spilled gas in the garage, lit a flare, and threw it in the garage, prosecutors said.

The suspect also allegedly texted his wife threatening messages including, "That morning, I'll remove gas lines from the oven and dryer, after flooding the house with 15 gallons of gasoline. I'll also remove any flow restriction devices on said as lines. I'll turn the fireplace gas valve on full-tilt and then exit the house. It takes an oxygen to natural gas ratio of 5 - 15% to cause an explosion. When I finally ignite the trail of gasoline that leads to the back yard, I'm pretty sure I'll have…"

Prosecutors added he also set the fire knowing that his neighbors, including children, were at their homes at the time. No injuries were reported.

Hours later, Neuman was arrested in Illinois State Police in downstate Mahomet, near Champaign, after a pursuit that began in the Bloomington/Morton area, prosecutors said.

What they're saying:

"Intentionally setting fire to a residence in the early morning hours while the community is asleep, as alleged in this case, not only endangers the lives of countless residents, but also the lives of our first responders answering the call," said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin, in a statement. "This type of extremely dangerous behavior will not be tolerated in DuPage County and will be met with the full force of the law."

What's next:

Neuman’s next court appearance is set for Sept. 22.