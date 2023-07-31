Carol Stream man threatened person with gun, fled from police drunk and crashed into vehicle: prosecutors

An intoxicated Carol Stream man led police on a high-speed chase and seriously injured another motorist after threatening a person with a gun, according to prosecutors.

On Sunday, Carol Stream police responded to a call of a man threatening a person with a gun around 7:30 p.m. The caller said the man was driving a Mercedes C300.

Prosecutors say an officer located the vehicle and tried to pull it over, but the driver sped away at speeds of more than 75 mph.

The driver blew through a red light at West Elk Trail and Gary Avenue and collided with a vehicle carrying a man and 27-year-old woman, prosecutors said. He exited his Mercedes and fled on foot.

After a brief chase, he was taken into custody and identified as 43-year-old Alvin Thompson Jr. of Carol Stream.

Alvin Thompson Jr. | Provided

Officers smelled a strong odor of alcohol on Thompson's breath and observed his eyes were glassy, prosecutors said. Police also recovered a loaded handgun in his vehicle.

"The allegations that Mr. Thompson fled police at a high rate of speed in a residential neighborhood while under the influence of alcohol and armed with a loaded gun he was not legally authorized to possess, are extremely aggravating. Unfortunately, as a result of Mr. Thompson’s alleged actions, an innocent motorist minding her own business was seriously injured," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said.

Thompson's bond was set at $2 million. He's been charged with two counts of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, three counts of Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding, one count of Unlawful Use of as Weapon by Felon, and one count of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a weapon — all felonies.

He's also been hit with multiple Misdemeanor and petty traffic offenses, including Resisting Arrest.

Thompson is next due in court on Aug. 30.