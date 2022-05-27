Carol Stream student allegedly drew threatening images on school test

A 15-year-old Carol Stream student is accused of drawing threatening images on a school test.

The juvenile has been charged with one count of disorderly conduct.

He appeared at a detention hearing Friday, where he was released to the custody of his parents on home detention.

On May 20, a teacher at Glenbard North High School allegedly received a test back from the juvenile with images drawn on it — including a stick figure with an apparent handgun to his head, stating "I love summer school," and a stick figure with a rifle outside a building labeled "summer skol" with an arrow saying "happy :( not dead."

The teacher reported the incident to authorities.

"As I have said before, school safety remains a top priority of my administration and we will continue to work in partnership with school personnel in identifying students who are in need of services in order to prevent any future acts of violence," said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin. "No matter how harmless a student may view their actions to be, the fact remains that any threat involving a juvenile must be fully investigated by law enforcement and where appropriate, will be handed over to the juvenile justice system.

The juvenile's next court appearance is June 3.