Carol Stream woman arrested after 9-year-old son brings loaded gun to school

A Carol Stream woman was arrested after her nine-year-old son allegedly brought a loaded gun to his elementary school this week.

Betty Hughes, 27, has been charged with two counts of unlawful use or possession of a weapon by a felon and one count of misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

On Tuesday, the Carol Stream Police Department received information that a nine-year-old boy had brought a loaded gun to school.

Following an investigation, authorities located a .40 caliber Taurus with one bullet in the magazine in the child's backpack.

Prosecutors said that Hughes is a convicted felon and possessed the gun illegally.

"As a convicted felon, Ms. Hughes is prohibited from legally possessing a firearm," said DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin. "To make matters worse, the allegation that a minor was able to gain control of her illegally possessed handgun and bring it to school is extremely alarming. We are all very thankful that no one was injured as a result of this incident."

On Wednesday, a judge granted the state's motion to deny pre-trial release for Hughes. Her next court appearance is scheduled for March 18.