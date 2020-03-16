Cary man gets 7 years for selling cocaine

A 36-year-old man from Cary has been sentenced to seven years in prison for allegedly selling cocaine in the northwest suburbs.

Raymond Landry allegedly sold cocaine to a confidential information Oct. 3, 2017, the McHenry County state’s attorney’s office said in a statement.

He pleaded guilty to a felony county of delivery of cocaine, prosecutors said.

The case was investigated by the Illinois State Police North Central Narcotics Task Force.