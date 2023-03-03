Cashier robbed at gunpoint in the Loop: police

A business in Chicago's Loop was robbed at gunpoint by a crew of three early Friday morning.

Police say two men went into a business in the 400 block of South Clark Street just before 4 a.m. and demanded money from the cashier.

The men had a gun and a third suspect waited at the front door.

The cashier gave them cash from the register and the suspects fled.

Police say they used a black Toyota sedan to flee west on Van Buren.

No one was hurt or injured and area three detectives are investigating.