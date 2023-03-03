Expand / Collapse search
Cashier robbed at gunpoint in the Loop: police

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Loop
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A business in Chicago's Loop was robbed at gunpoint by a crew of three early Friday morning. 

Police say two men went into a business in the 400 block of South Clark Street just before 4 a.m. and demanded money from the cashier. 

The men had a gun and a third suspect waited at the front door. 

The cashier gave them cash from the register and the suspects fled. 

Police say they used a black Toyota sedan to flee west on Van Buren. 

No one was hurt or injured and area three detectives are investigating. 