Cashier robbed at gunpoint in the Loop: police
CHICAGO - A business in Chicago's Loop was robbed at gunpoint by a crew of three early Friday morning.
Police say two men went into a business in the 400 block of South Clark Street just before 4 a.m. and demanded money from the cashier.
The men had a gun and a third suspect waited at the front door.
The cashier gave them cash from the register and the suspects fled.
Police say they used a black Toyota sedan to flee west on Van Buren.
No one was hurt or injured and area three detectives are investigating.