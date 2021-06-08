Cast of 'In the Heights' talks about the emotional range of movie musicals

One of the year’s most anticipated films, "In the Heights," hits the big screen this weekend.

FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton spoke with the cast about movie musicals, and whether or not the characters know they’re singing and dancing.

"All the songs, the numbers, the dance moves...this outer body magical place that song and dance takes you to — it’s an extension of what these characters are feeling," says actress Leslie Grace.

"It is not about ‘Are they doing this in real life,’" director Jon Chu says. "It’s a tool that a filmmaker uses to express or to communicate what it feels like to be inside their head."

Jake also visited the Mercado del Pueblo in Humboldt Park, a location similar to those featured in "In the Heights."

