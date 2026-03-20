Man, 19, found shot on Chicago's South Side

The Brief A 19-year-old man was found shot in the street near 66th and Halsted and taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police have not made any arrests and are investigating.



A 19-year-old man was hospitalized after patrolling Chicago police officers found him shot lying in the street early Friday morning.

What we know:

The officers were patrolling just before 1 a.m. near 66th and Halsted streets when they heard gunfire, according to CPD.

After searching the area, they found the victim lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Police have not announced any arrests. Area One detectives are investigating.