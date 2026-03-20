Chicago police officers shoot at charging dog on South Side

The Brief Chicago police fired at a charging dog during a well-being check in Roseland, but the animal was not hit. No injuries were reported, and the dog was secured by its owner.



Chicago police officers shot at a charging dog early Friday morning in the Roseland neighborhood.

What we know:

The officers were conducting a well-being check around 3 a.m. in the 11200 block of South Eggleston Avenue when a dog charged towards them, according to CPD.

Both officers fired their guns in the dog's direction but did not strike the dog.

The dog's owner secured the pet inside the residence.

Police said no injuries were reported. No charges have been announced.

What we don't know:

It was not clear how many shots were fired at the dog. Police did not provide details on what prompted the well-being check.