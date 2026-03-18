Funeral, visitation plans announced for Chicago firefighter Michael Altman

The Brief Visitation for Chicago firefighter Michael Altman, 32, is set for March 26, with a funeral March 27 at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel. Altman was injured while battling a fire at a four-story apartment building on West North Shore Avenue. He fell through the first floor into the basement during the blaze and died Tuesday at Stroger Hospital.



Funeral services have been scheduled for a Chicago firefighter who died after being injured while battling a fire earlier this week on the city’s Far North Side.

What we know:

Funeral arrangements for 32-year-old Michael Altman are as follows:

Visitation

Held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, March 26 at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel, located at 7740 S. Western Avenue in Chicago.

Funeral

Held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 27 at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel, located at 7740 S. Western Avenue in Chicago .

Michael Altman | CFD

The backstory:

Altman died after he was injured while responding to a fire at a four-story apartment building late Monday morning in the 1700 block of West North Shore Avenue.

According to previous FOX Chicago reporting, Altman fell through the first floor into the basement while crews were battling the blaze. Nearby firefighters rescued him and pulled him from the building.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died Tuesday morning.

Altman was assigned to Truck 47 in the Edgewater neighborhood.

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